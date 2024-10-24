Helena Exchange Club names 2024 Firefighter of the Year

HELENA — The Helena Exchange Club named Dylan Braach as the 2024 Firefighter of the Year today Thursday.

Braach received the award during a luncheon in the Helena Civic Center ballroom.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

He has been a firefighter and EMT for over a decade and followed his brother's footsteps in choosing his career.

The annual award honors one firefighter who shows exceptional service and dedication to the City of Helena and the surrounding area.

Helena Exchange Club says they received recommendations from the Helena Fire Department and chose Braach for his outstanding commitment to protecting and serving the Helena community.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"This recognition for myself just encourages me to continue to show up to work, do my best job, and help the community as much as I can," said Braach.

As part of the award, the Helena Fire Department receives a $500 donation, and Braach will receive an additional $500 to donate to the non-profit of his choice.

The Exchange Club will name the Helena-area Law Enforcement Officer of the Year at a ceremony in November.