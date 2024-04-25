Helena Farmers' Market returns this Saturday

HELENA — The Helena Farmers’ Market makes it grand return to downtown Helena this Saturday.

“The farmers’ market is one of our favorite tourist attractions during the summer. It's just plain fun,” says Helena Farmers’ Market Board Vice Chair, Peter Strauss.

The Helena Farmers’ Market starts up this Saturday, April 27 from 9 AM to 1 PM on Fuller Street in downtown Helena and runs every week until the end of October. The market has various goods such as fresh produce, fruit, handmade goods, food carts, baked goods, and more. St. Peter’s will also have a nutrition booth once a month at the market. And with about 150 vendors available to fill spots, every week has the possibility to hold something new.

This is the 51st season of the local farmers’ market. And last year the farmers’ market was voted best in the state by Distinctly Montana Magazine.

This gathering not only has the potential to provide vendors at the market with business but also the brick-and-mortar shops nearby. Andy Shirtliff, the market’s Board Chair, says that this market is a great way for folks to get their hands on Montana-made products.

“We want to provide an opportunity to those vendors, to those producers, to bring their wares, their crafts, their art, their product, and their produce here to Helena. And it brings people in from all over, brings products in from all over,” says Shirtliff.

The farmers’ market also provides double snap benefits for folks, meaning that if someone has $20 worth of snap benefits, the market essentially makes that worth $40.