Helena Farmers' Market to celebrate 50th anniversary

HELENA — The Helena Farmers’ Market is returning this upcoming Saturday and will be celebrating its 50th birthday this season.

“Holy cow! This is so great. This is one of the best events in Helena. On a week-to-week basis, people come out. This is where Helena meets each other on Saturday mornings,” says vendor and Board Chair for the Helena Farmers’ Market, Peter Strauss.

The farmers’ market began in 1974 and this Saturday will kick off its 50th anniversary. This season they plan to have their official 50th anniversary celebration on June 17.

Every Saturday, dozens of vendors line Fuller Ave between Womens Park and Hill Park, shutting down a portion of the road to foot traffic. In total, over 350 vendors participate in the market throughout the season selling items that are either Montana-made, Montana-grown, or Montana value-added.

All types of different vendors line the streets. Items such as kids' toys, furniture, jewelry, and more are sold along the street. Food items like homemade baked goods, meats, and produce are also available for purchase. About 40 spots are currently left. And 4 spots will be reserved for charities.

Strauss says that this market does more than provide the public with goods, it’s a way for the community to see itself and support itself.

“We are the smallest of businesses. Every vendor is a business, and this is the backbone, really, of so much of our community. It means so much to the produce growers, fruits and vegetables, the people who make art, crafts, jewelry. This is part of their income,” says Strauss.