Helena Fire and Police leadership holding events to discuss public safety levy

HELENA — The City of Helena is holding a series of events on the proposed safety levy and bond where the public can directly ask questions of police and fire leadership.

Coffee with the Chiefs will be a weekly event beginning April 9 and running through May 28.

At the events, the public will be able to speak with Helena police Chief Brett Petty and Fire Chief Jon Campbell about the safety mill levy and bond issues that will be appearing on the June ballot.

“It is an honor to serve and protect our neighbors in Helena,” says Chief Petty. “As Helena continues to grow as a community, the levy would strategically increase staffing and allow our officers to be even more engaged with the community.”

“Helena has the opportunity to invest in the long-term safety of our community,” explains Chief Campbell. “Our calls for service have increased almost 900 percent since we opened our second fire station 45 years ago. Our firefighters take great pride in their role keeping Helena safe, and expanding the Fire Department’s ability to respond quickly and effectively with a new fire station is critical as Helena grows.”

The proposed levies aim to add a new fire station, 15 new firefighter positions and nine new police officer positions.

If approved by votes, a home worth $300,000 would see an increase of $128.22 a year to their property taxes.

A full list of dates and locations of "coffee with the chiefs" can be found below.

Tuesday Mornings, 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

