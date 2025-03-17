Helena Food Share partners with The Archie Bray for a good cause

HELENA — Hundreds of bowls were being made on Sunday, and they were all for a good cause.

On Sunday, over 40 people got their hands dirty rolling, slicing, and sculpting clay bowls atThe Archie Bray Foundationor The Bray.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The free event is a partnership with the Bray and Helena Food Share for its Empty Bowls event.

“Clay and food go hand in hand together. Meals served out of handmade items is a long-standing tradition. For food share and empty bowls, reach out and be interested in making handmade bowls a part of people’s lives and supporting a good cause. It makes a lot of sense,” said Stephanie Seguin, education manager at The Bray.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The Empty Bowls event on April 17th is a Helena Food Share fundraiser with tickets that include the choice of a bowl donated by The Bray or The Clay Arts Guild.

Community members of all ages made bowls on Sunday, and The Bray will fire and glaze the pieces before they are donated.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Maddison Balachowski, the development manager for Helena Food Share, said, “This event here is a prime example of the community coming together to support another nonprofit.”

While the event directly benefits Helena Food Share, the bowl-making experience also benefits those doing it.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

“It’s easy to get in the ruts of routines and our comfort zones. Try something new. Go somewhere new. It’s amazing how many people come out to the bray and say, ‘I’ve lived here all my life, and I’ve somehow never been here.’ It’s a really exciting and special place to come check out,” said Seguin.

All tickets for the Empty Bowls event have sold.