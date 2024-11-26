Helena Friendship Center receives grant support

HELENA — The Helena Friendship Center is one of seven local and state domestic violence prevention organizations chosen to receive funds from a $70,000 grant from the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

Gina Boesdorfer, Executive Director of the Friendship Center says the grant will help the center reach more people with its education and outreach program.

“At the friendship center, we have an education program, so we have an education coordinator who goes out into the community and provides awareness, training, and presentations on domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking to schools, community groups, and any events that are relevant," Boesdorfer explained. "Money like this really helps us to support the program to ensure people know not only about our services but also the factors that exist within these crimes.”

The Friendship Center’s mission is to provide a safe haven for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking to empower our community to flourish in relationships free from violence. It was founded in 1971 as a community resource for addressing and preventing domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking through advocacy, education, and outreach in Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, and Jefferson counties.

Earlier this year, the center said it helped 722 people and received some 1,800 calls to its crisis line in 2023. It also provided the equivalent of around 8,500 nights of shelter to 150 adults and children last year.

“I think one of the main focuses of education that will be supported by this grant is looking at safety factors that exist in domestic violence relationships and different legality risk factors. And how gun violence is linked to domestic violence homicides. And so really looking at all the components that go into these relationships in ways that we can try and help increase safety in a situation that is ultimately unpredictable and then the links to some of those extremer abusers and situations,” added Boesdorfer.

According to Everytown, "To be awarded the grant, grantee organizations must have a demonstrated track record of supporting victims of domestic or intimate partner violence in their community with a focus on Black, Indigenous, and people of color and have used the funding from Everytown to support operational costs, capacity-building training opportunities, salaries for staff and contractors, and more".

In the five years since the domestic violence grant program began, it has provided more than $500,000 in funding to local and state domestic violence organizations in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Friendship Center received $10,000 to put towards community initiatives from the grant.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

