Helena High, Capital girls 'excited' for crosstown playoff game

HELENA — Come 6 p.m. Friday, Capital High’s gym will be packed for a Class AA state tournament play-in game between crosstown rivals.

The Capital girls host Helena with high stakes: The loser’s season is over; the winner advances to next week’s state tournament in Billings.

“Just excited for the players, on both sides,” said Capital head coach Mathew Reyant. “It’s going to be a great environment, that’s something that you wish for the kids. I have no doubt that the community is going to come out and support. It’s probably going to be a packed crowd, probably at capacity. I’m sure the fire marshal’s not too happy about that. But, again, just excited for the kids to get that opportunity to play.”

Friday will mark the Bruins' and Bengals’ third meeting of this season. The home team won the first two meetings, with Capital beating Helena 48-32 Jan. 23 and Helena beating Capital 54-45 Feb. 21.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Capital senior guard/forward Ali Miller said of Friday’s play-in game. “I mean, play-in games are a really big deal and just our opportunity to go to state. But, it’s really exciting to be crosstown and get to play them one more time, and see who can come out on top with the 2-1.”

And over on the other side of town, the Helena High Bengals said that while Friday is just another game, they’re also aware of the stakes.

“All year that’s kind of been our main goal, is make it back to state,” said Helena senior guard/forward Cassidy Smith. “And especially being my senior year, that’s all I want to end, is to make it to state. And no better way to make it to state than winning here in Helena.”

But beyond the high stakes and playoff implications, every participant in Friday’s game that MTN Sports spoke with was just excited for tipoff.

“I think it’s so cool,” Helena senior guard/forward McKenna Pipinich said. “I mean, all of us are just so grateful that we get this opportunity even to play, and at least play at home and play against crosstown, because the crosstown environment is always fun. So, we’re all just super excited.”

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Capital High School. The girls game will be directly followed by a boys crosstown state tournament play-in game.