Helena High Mock Trial Team preparing for nationals following state tournament win

HELENA — The Helena High Mock Trial Team took top marks at the Montana High School Mock Trial tournament over the weekend and are now setting their sights on nationals.

Ahead of nationals, the state champions reflect on the skills the program has helped instill. Helena High Mock Trial Attorney-coach Niki Zupancic is proud of her team's commitment this season.

“Many of them, almost all of them, have part-time jobs. They play on sports teams. They're part of other clubs and extracurricular activities on campus,” said Zupancic.

The club participates in simulated trials and learns about the legal field and public speaking.

The Helena High Mock Trial Team practices on March 27 in Helena, Mont., ahead of nationals.

Junior Gray Gildroy has been on the team since freshman year and told MTN the club also provides opportunities to improve interpersonal skills and critical thinking.

“I've been able to make many friends through the program and kind of come out of my shell and out of some social anxiety," said Gildroy. "So, it's been really helpful to help me bloom socially as a program, and I've made many long-term friends."

The state competition was held at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse on March 21 and 22. The State Bar of Montana, an organization that helps ensure legal standards among Montana's law professionals, hosted the competition.

Ann Goldes, Associate General Counsel and Equal Justice Coordinator, explained the importance of its involvement with the mock trial program.

“It's a main mission of the state bar to improve the relationship between the legal profession and the public, and educational programs like high school Mock Trial do just that by helping the public understand the role of the courts and how attorneys interact with them,” noted Goldes.

This is the sixth consecutive time Helena High has won the state competition and a trip to nationals. Team members, including President Senior Mia Taylor, say it’s an honor to represent their school and city on the national stage.

“It's a pride point for Helena High School,” said Taylor.

The team now looks to bring home its first-ever title at nationals in Arizona on May 7.