Helena High School's girls' track team takes victory lap on fire truck

Posted at 5:31 PM, May 29, 2024
HELENA — Helena High School's girls' track team took a victory lap this afternoon while riding a fire truck.

Roughly 20 state champions loaded up the truck Wednesday afternoon.

This is the third consecutive year for the girl's track team to win a state championship.

The Helena girls earned 129 team points during the state Class AA track tournament.

According to the Helena Public School's (HPS) athletic director, Tim McMahon, state champions on any team from high schools in Helena can ride in a fire truck.

McMahon said the partnership between HPS and the Helena Fire Department has been going on for roughly 30 years, as often as possible.

The truck started and ended at Helena High School and traveled down to South Park Ave.

Capital High School's girl's softball team rode the truck on Tuesday.

