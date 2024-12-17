Helena Indian Alliance is wrapping up preparations for Community Toy Giveaway

HELENA — We are a little more than a week away from Christmas, and to help families in need, two Helena organizations have come together to put presents underneath the tree.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Helena Indian Alliance (HIA) requested gifts from Toys for Tots for Helena-Area children who might not have received gifts this year.

On Monday, volunteers met at HIA for a toy wrapping party to help parents so they do not have to worry about the price of the gift or the cost of wrapping it.

Over 800 toys are being organized by age and gender, so kids and teens are more likely to pick a gift that suits them.

"Last year, the line stretched out our front doors, down our front sidewalk, and into the parking lot. That's how big this event was and how many kids there were in need of toys. I want to remind people, too, that when you give toys for tots, you are giving to other organizations as well. When you give a gift like that, it has an impact across the community," said Katelyn Griepp, the administration manager for HIA.

Each child will receive a toy during HIA's annual Community Toy Giveaway at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds Entry Hall.

It is this Thursday from 5:00 to 7:30 PM, and there will be warm drinks, snacks, and a photo booth with Santa.

Helena Indian Alliance is also hosting a community holiday feed in the same location on Friday from 4:00 to 6:30 PM.

Both events are free, and anyone can attend.