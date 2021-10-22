Helena, Lewis and Clark Co. SWAT dispatched to residence on Helena’s west side

HELENA — An incident involving Helena Police and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team diverted traffic on the west side of Helena Thursday evening.

According to a release from the Helena Police Department, law enforcement responded Wednesday night to a report of a man saying he had been shot. The man told police he had been shot with a rubber bullet from a shotgun at a residence in the 1900 block of Euclid. The man told law enforcement the suspect said the next shot would be a real shell, and “he would shoot any law enforcement officers that attempted to stop him,” the release said.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were unable to contact occupants of the residence, and a search and arrest warrant was obtained.

According to the HPD release, the SWAT team was dispatched to the residence at 5:00 pm on Thursday after all attempts to get the suspect to turn himself in failed.

Traffic on Euclid and in the immediate area of the residence was diverted for about 30 minutes.

At about 5:30 pm on Thursday, the suspect was arrested.

According to the release, Kacey S. Gessner, 33, of Helena, was arrested for assault with a weapon and failure to appear. The investigation is ongoing.