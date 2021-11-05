Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest urges fire caution following human-caused wildfire starts

HELENA — The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forrest is cautioning visitors to be vigilant with fire following nine human-caused wildfires on the Forest since the beginning of October.

Officials say the forest has not yet received a substantial amount of precipitation on the Rocky Mountain Front or Judith-Musselshell Ranger District. The Forest is asking visitors to do their part in preventing human-caused wildfires by following restrictions in place and carrying the proper tools to completely extinguish a campfire. Many areas of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest regularly experience gusty conditions that can cause a fire site that has not been fully extinguished to grow.

As of October 17, the Rocky Mountain Ranger District and the entirety of the Scapegoat Wilderness on the Lincoln Ranger District have returned to Stage 1 fire restrictions due to six human-caused wildfires in that area this fall.

What is Prohibited in Stage 1:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including briquette fires, torches or other open flame.

The following exceptions are permitted:

Campfires are permitted when contained within provided metal rings at the developed recreation sites listed in Stage 1 Fire Restriction Order.

Campfires are allowed in designated Wilderness areas, except those locations in Wilderness where they are never allowed.

Pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices are permitted, provided such devices are used in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable material within 3 feet of the device.