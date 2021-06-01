Helena man appears in court on rape, kidnapping charges

HELENA — A Helena man appeared in court Tuesday, on charges that he held a woman captive and raped her.

Faralyn Feather, 39, made his initial appearance in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court. He is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, violation of a no-contact order, partner or family member assault and criminal distribution and possession of dangerous drugs.

Jonathon Ambarian

According to court documents, a woman told Helena police officers Saturday that Feather had held her in a hotel room for about two days, threatening her to prevent her from leaving. She said he had raped her several times, injected her with drugs and physically assaulted her. Documents say officers found physical evidence in the room that was consistent with the woman’s claims.

According to documents, there was an active no-contact order between Feather and the woman.

Justice of the Peace Mark Piskolich set Feather’s bond at $100,000.