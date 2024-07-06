Helena man charged with attempted deliberate homicide

HELENA — A Helena man made an initial appearance Friday in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court, after being charged with attempted deliberate homicide.

Court documents say Michael Coleman was seen on video surveillance outside the home of someone he knew after midnight on June 2, carrying a large knife and trying to find a way inside. The resident then informed the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say witnesses told them Coleman had previously made threats to kill people, and that they feared what would have happened if he got inside the house.

Prosecutors said it appears Coleman had wanted to emulate a serial killer in a fictional TV series.

According to court documents, during a search of his home on June 14, officers found multiple knives and scalpel blades.

Justice of the Peace Mike Swingley set Coleman’s bond at $75,000.