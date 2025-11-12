Helena man sentenced for child sex crime

HELENA — A Helena man has been sentenced to decades in prison for sex crimes against a child under 16. On Wednesday, Judge Kathy Seeley sentenced Kevin James Kramer to 30 years in the Montana State Prison with 10 years suspended.

Kramer was charged with three counts of sexual intercourse without consent with a victim under the age of 16, and one count of sexual abuse of children, all felonies.

He took a plea agreement, which his defense attorney said was done in an effort not to re-victimize those impacted. He pleaded guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent with a victim under the age of 16, in exchange, the state dropped the other three counts.

MTN is purposefully not reporting some aspects of this case to protect the identity of the victim.

The prosecuting attorney requested a 30-year prison sentence with 10 years suspended, in part because of statements Kramer made regarding his crimes—including endorsing the notion that he was the “real victim” and that he did not have a sexual problem.

In addition to prison time, Kramer will also be designated a level 1 sexual offender, which the Montana Department of Justice says indicates a low risk of repeat sexual offense.

