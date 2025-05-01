Helena mayor and city commissioner could be getting a pay increase

HELENA — The City of Helena has started discussing what the budget will look like for 2026, including a possible pay increase for city commissioners and the mayor.

The last time the mayor and commissioners saw increased salaries was in 2024.

The mayor currently gets paid $15,000, which could see an increase of 2.5%, which would be $15,375 annually.

Commissioners could also see a 2.5% increase from $11,000 annually to $11,275.

"The commission considered their salaries two years ago; before that, it was four years, and before that, it was ten years. What we're trying to do is get on a more regular basis, like every two years," said Tim Burton, Helena city manager. "The law requires the commission to consider their salaries and adopt those considerations six months before the election, and the salary increases don't take place until after the next election."

According to a memo from Burton and human resources director Renee McMahon, the average pay for mayors in Montana without Bozeman and Missoula included is $9,654.00, and for commissioners, it is $7,107.29.

Mayors and commissioners for Bozeman and Missoula are full-time positions, while they are part-time in Helena.

The seats for the mayor and two commissioners are up, and voters will see these positions on their municipal election ballots.

It is important to note that no salary changes have been made, and the commission will hold a preliminary vote in June.