Helena MVD to close for Thursday and Friday

HELENA — The Motor Vehicle Department’s Helena office is moving locations beginning Monday, April 29th.

The new location will be in the shopping center off Washington Street across from the Costco at 2019 Cromwell Dixon. The current location will be closed this upcoming Thursday, April 25, and Friday, April 26.

The new location's office hours will remain the same. On Monday, the office will only be open for walk-ins. Beginning April 30, appointments will be at the new location.

Officials say the new office will help the MVD provide better customer service, increased privacy, and better parking.