Helena native Trenton Wright chases music dream on American Idol

HELENA — Helena native Trenton Wright already has a few accomplishments to brag about if he wants. He holds a Master of Science in Flight Test Engineering and is in the top 62 contestants on this season of American Idol.

Wright grew up in Helena, attending Hawthorn, C.R. Anderson and Capital High School. Music has always been a part of his life, and his family has always supported him.

“I was always a piano player, I started playing when I was 5,” Wright told MTN. “My brother was always the big singer. He did a bunch of Grandstreet Stuff, a bunch of musical theater.”

It wasn’t until Wright was studying Aerospace Engineering at Florida Institute of Technology that he decided to record himself making music.

“It was always just in my bedroom, wherever I was living. Dorm room was a big thing, I got a few noise complaints from my RA a couple times,” noted Wright. “But yeah, I was a very private guy with my music. Just sing in my room, post it here and there and hopefully get some views.”

Those videos got the attention of a producer at American Idol, who encouraged Wright to audition.

Wright and some of his friends decided to make a road trip out of it, driving 13 hours from Florida to Nashville for the audition. Some of those friends didn’t know he could sign until he asked if they wanted to go.

Wright did have one concern heading into the audition: he had never seriously performed in front of people before.

“I mean, there were some karaoke times, you know, some drinks with some friends, but actually singing in front of people for like a serious manner, that was the first time,” explained Wright.

Although needing to work on his confidence, music superstars Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie all gave him the thumbs up.

“Just to have people like that who are so experienced and so noticed in the music industry, have them cheering me on, have them wanting me to do good. It was surreal,” said Wright.

Wright says he’s been blown away and is so thankful for the support he’s seen from Montana.

“I was getting texts left and right,” Wright said. “They’re texting me, ‘Hey, you’ve got all of Montana supporting you, they’re here for you.’ It was really cool to see. It’s definitely a good state to have behind your back.”

After the latest round, Wright is in the top 64 competitors of the more than 140,000 who auditioned this season.

The Capital High graduate noted that the entire experience has been humbling. He’s thankful for the opportunity and blessed to have his family supporting him through everything.

“My mom is easily my number one supporter, there’s no doubt about that. Carry Underwood might have to take a step back, [my mom] got a little jealous,” joked Wright with a smile. “My mom has always been there through everything to support me. No matter what I do, she’ll support me either way.”

The next round of American Idol airs Sunday, April 6. People can watch the episodes on ABC and Hulu.

It takes courage to chase a dream. There will be barriers to overcome, but there is also a chance to make that big break.

No matter what happens in the competition, Wright says he’ll keep making music he loves and hopefully sharing it with others.

More of Trenton Wright's music can be found on his Instagram accounts @trentonwrightmusic and @trright