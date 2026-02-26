Black History Month Showcase: Tyrelle Campbell, Helena Entrepreneur

HELENA, Montana — Tyrelle Campbell is one of the few African-American business owners in the city of Helena. The 40-year-old has owned "Creations Barber Shop & Salon" since November of 2021. Presently, the proud father of five has visions of expanding his business across the Treasure State in the years ahead.

"Cutting hair is the easiest part for me, right, I can do this with my eyes closed." Campbell went on to add, "The challenging part in Helena is just getting guys to really care about how they look and come back on a consistent basis."

The energetic Campbell grew up in Oakland, California and later moved to Santa Clara before venturing to Montana. Campbell indicated that starting a business in Helena is a lot smoother than in other regions of the country, primarily because costs are lower.

"Rent is less, you can kind of stumble, but you won't fall," he noted.

Creations Barbershop & Salon is located at 1205 Butte Avenue, Helena, MT.