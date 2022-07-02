Blast from the Past car show and drag races brings scholarships to students

HELENA — In Helena, the 17th annual Blast from the Past Car Show and Drag Races kicked off on Saturday July 2nd, bringing in over 400 cars from across the U.S., and it's all to raise money for scholarships for high school students.

"It's very special. My dad started me out when I was a young kid Going to car shows, and I've been hooked ever since. So, I love hot rods and love car shows," said Chad Wenger is the President of the Helena Valley Timing Association, a classic car club.

Wenger says the event had people riding in with their hot rods from Oregon, Washington, and even Canada this year.

All the proceeds from the weekend events will go towards a scholarship fund for students wanting to pursue school in the automotive trades. In the last 16 years, the Blast from the Past car show and drag races have raised 120,000 dollars in scholarships.

"It's awesome. It's expensive to go to school these days, and every bit that we can do to help out makes it all worth it for all the hard work that we have to do to put this event on," said Wenger.

Attendees came from far and wide to get to Broadwater Park on Saturday; some were even born with the love of vintage cars.

"I was interested since I was born pretty much. I had this whole hot rod stroller when I was born," said Carter Colby, a 12-year-old car show attendee.

Colby has been working on cars with his family and says going to car shows is his favorite pastime.

"It's just fun just working in the shop driving cars to the show and just hanging out making new friends," said Colby.

For Wenger having such a supportive community and club members makes the 12 months of planning the Blast from the Past weekend worthwhile.

"I've got the best crew around, I tell everybody we have a really small car club, but I couldn't ask for a better group of friends and family to help me put this event on each and every year." Said Wenger.

Wenger hopes the weekend events will bring in 10,000 dollars' worth of scholarships for high schoolers.