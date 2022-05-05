Broadwater Elementary students sign beams for future Montana Heritage Center

HELENA — A group of Helena elementary students are now part of the new Montana Heritage Center, as the Montana Historical Society has been traveling across Montana with a steel beam that will be part of the new Heritage Center.

They have been stopping at schools across the state and having students sign their name to it.

Thursday morning, they stopped at Broadwater Elementary.

Broadwater Elementary School teacher Jodi Delaney says this is a huge and sentimental moment for the students.

"As a place where we take students on field trips where we encourage students to go with their families, where we go even online to use their information for research, there's so many wonderful resources that are physically in this building for us to get to put our names on a part, where the kids can go in from fifty years from now, 'look somewhere up there my names on that beam,' That is going to be so absolutely amazing for them to have a tangible piece of history, that they get to touch, and have a piece of that," said Delaney.

The beam made it’s last stop at Prickly Pear Elementary on Thursday afternoon, and will be placed during a ceremony on May 17th.

