Capital City 4th of July Celebration returns to Centennial Park

HELENA — A Helena 4th of July tradition returned to Centennial Park on Monday.

Hundreds of people gathered near the Old Glory Landmark for the raising of the American flag.

The flag was flown in on a DNRC helicopter and escorted to pavilion by Boy Scout Troop 214.

The scouts then helped raise the flag.

The ceremony concluded with the Helena City Commissioner Emily Dean leading the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

This the first time organizer have put on the full celebration, with food and attractions for kids, in the last two year.

Celebrations in 2020 and 2021 were canceled or abbreviated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.