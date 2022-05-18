Capital High seniors celebrate their success through a "grad walk"

HELENA — Fifteen Capital High school graduates are taking a step back in their past by walking in their old elementary schools in preparation for graduation.

For graduate Emma Hopkins, seeing her elementary school teachers was a happy moment.

“It's a little surreal, there is a lot that is changed, I do not know. I am just excited to see everyone. It is really cool seeing my old teachers,” said Hopkins.

After graduation Hopkins will be going to Western Washington. University for computer science and says she is nervous but excited for the future.

“A little nervous for it, but I do not know but it is exciting. I am not counting it down, I am just trying to live my days in high school out,” said Hopkins.

For Jacob Curry, he had an exciting time walking along the Kessler School playground high-fiving the elementary school students.

“It's definitely cool to see all these kids. I have not had a class with a few of these kids in years. It seems like just to see all our teachers again, like reminisce about what we did on the playground and stuff that's just so cool,” said Curry, who will be attending Montana State University for Pre-med.

For Kessler’s Principal Lisa Lowney, she is reminiscing on her time as principal.

“Today is my last grad walk and I guess I feel like I this is also a closure of a long career with the Helena Public Schools, so it is bittersweet for me,” said Lowney.

Capital High and Helena High will hold their commencement on Saturday, June 4 at Carroll College's Nelson Stadium.

