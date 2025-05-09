Carroll College to hold 115th commencement ceremony on Saturday

HELELNA — Carroll College will recognize the 290 graduates of the class of 2025 at its 115th commencement ceremony on Saturday.

The class of 2025 includes 260 bachelor students and 30 students from the Master's of Social Work program.

Students graduating represent 24 states and seven countries.

At the ceremony, leaders will also recognize alumni from the classes of 1955, 1965, and 1975. The Magpie Drummers and Singers will perform an honor song, and Dr. John Cech will give his final address to students, faculty, and staff.

Ceremonies start at 9:30 a.m. with the Baccalaureate mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena in downtown Helena.

Commencement starts at 1:00 p.m. at Nelson Stadium, rain or shine. Stadium gates open at noon.

For more details, visit the Carroll College website.