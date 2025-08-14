Carroll women's soccer sets expectations high heading into 2025 season

HELENA — Carroll College’s women’s soccer team returned to action Tuesday in Nelson Stadium, scrimmaging University of Calgary.

The Saints are looking to build off their double-digit win season last year, their third-straight such season. And heading into 2025, Carroll head coach David Thorvilson said expectations remain high.

“I think every year we have high expectations,” said Thorvilson. “The chance is to be one of the best in our conference and hopefully a chance to both go to the conference tournament and potentially represent Carroll College and the Cascade Conference at the national playoffs.”

This fall, Carroll will rely on its strong core of returners, including 2024 first-team all-conference honorees Maria Ackerman (GK), Delaney Moczan (F) and Avery Lambourne (D). And it’s those same on-field leaders who have taken responsibility for fostering a positive team culture.

“Celebrating each other’s wins as if they’re our own,” said Ackerman, a junior. “Never feeling like somebody else’s success takes away from our own success. And so, we’re just really happy to see each other succeed and understand that when one of us succeeds, it only benefits the rest of us.”

But beyond all the discussion and expectations, these Saints are just excited to get back to competing on the pitch and playing some soccer.

“I’m most looking forward to winning,” said Moczan. “We’re going to kill it this year. I’m super excited for all the travel tournaments and being together with the team. And I’m looking forward to this great season.”

Carroll’s regular season officially begins Aug. 30 at Ottawa University Arizona.