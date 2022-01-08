'Cats on Mats' helps shelter cats in Helena find forever homes

HELENA — Cats on Mats at the Gentle Healing Center combines the relaxation of yoga with finding fur-ever homes for cats from the Lewis and Clark County Humane Society.

"They run free for an hour or two, and hopefully they play nice. I mean, it's cats, you never know," said Robyn Lund, the owner of the Gentle Healing Center.

Lund says the class is a way for the cats to become socialized with people.

"So sometimes the cats play really nice, and they'll be out. They'll be really social. They will climb on you, play with any strings, that kind of stuff," said Lund.

The Cats on Mats class has been happening for almost five years, and many cats have gone home with attendees.

"I bet we've adopted out, I don't know, 15 to 20 over the years," said Lund.

Plus, the $20 fee from the class goes straight to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.

Which Cassidy Cook with the shelter says is generous.

"We just are never, ever disappointed by the Helena community," said Cook.

Lewis and Clark Humane Society has 25 cats available for adoption, and this class helps bring at least four cats to new homes.

When someone from the class is interested in a cat, they will go through the adoption process.

"What we have you do is reach out to our cat adoption counselor and or apply online. Just list the name of the cat that you have fallen in love with," said Cook.

The next Cats on Mats class is on Saturday, Feb. 12 and the class size is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

You can find more information here.