Construction on Lake Helena Drive by the Causeway

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County will close a section of Lake Helena Drive between the Causeway Bridge and Lincoln Road for roadwork and paving beginning Monday, July 14, 2025, through Thursday, July 17, 2025.

During the closure, access to the project area will be residents only.

Lewis and Clark County Public Works

Rainbow Drive is closed to through traffic with resident-only access available from Lincoln Road and Pelican Drive. Access to the Causeway Fishing Access Site is closed.

Access to Hauser Dam Road will be available from Lincoln Road. Access to Cedar Valley Road, Danas Point Drive, and Bay View Drive will be available from Lake Helena Drive.

Drivers can expect up to 15-minute delays on Lincoln Road during paving operations and should allow for extra travel time.

Lewis and Clark County Public Works says people with questions regarding the Causeway roadwork and paving can call 406-447-8018.

