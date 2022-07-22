Country music star Clint Black to play Helena Civic Center

HELENA — Clint Black is bringing his "Mostly the Hits and the Mrs." tour to the Helena Civic Center this winter.

Black is a Grammy-winning Country music legend known for hits like "Kilin' Time" and a "A Better Man."

Over his more than three decade career he has 22 #1 singles and 31 to Top 10's.

The "Mostly the Hits and the Mrs." tour also features his wife Lisa Hartman Black and their daughter Lily Pearl Black.

Lisa Harman Black is known for her roll in the hit TV show "Knots Landing" and a multiple movies and mini-series. The couple released their Grammy-nominated duet, “When I Said I Do,” in 1999, which won an Academy of Country Music Award.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, December 9. Tickets are $50 plus fees and go on sale on Friday July 29 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information visit helenaciviccenter.com