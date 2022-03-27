Crews fighting wildland fire north of Canyon Ferry Reservoir

HELENA — The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says crews are working to put out a wildfire that was reported Saturday north of Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

The fire is in the Ward Ranch Rd. area and is between 10 and 15 acres. No structures are threatened at this time.

Multiple agencies have responded and the response includes helicopter support. Crews are working to fully suppress the fire and are expected to be on scene throughout the night.

According to the Forest Service the fire is not one of their prescribed burns and not related to prescribed burn conducted on Friday. The cause is under investigation.