Crews responding to fire at Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds

Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds.

Fairgrounds officials said on social media: "There is a structural fire at the fairgrounds this evening. Please let the firefighters do their jobs without having to fight through pedestrians. It is one of the older structures, not the grandstands or the exhibit hall as we’ve seen reported. Thank you to all of the firefighters and emergency responders."

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been injured, or the suspected cause of the fire.

MTN News has a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get details.

VIDEO: