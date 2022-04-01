Crumbl Cookies now open in Helena

HELENA — The Helena Crumbl Cookies location opened April 1st, Friday morning.

The business rang in 1,500 cookies by mid-day, and according to Crumbl co-owners and sisters Teri Coomes and Valerie Baker say the opening day was a success.

“It has been so fun, crazy and most of all exciting,” said Coomes.

The sister's business venture had taken two years to come to fruition, and Helena residents were ecstatic to try the sweets.

"We live here and we have been to Crumbl Cookies across the state," said Jill Johnson who brought her two kids to the grand opening.

The drive thru and curbside pickup options for the business will begin April 6th.