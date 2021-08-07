Watch
Dam Bar at Canyon Ferry Lake catches fire

Jeff Hoyt
Posted at 5:16 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 19:17:10-04

HELENA — A popular bar on the north end of Canyon Ferry Lake caught fire Saturday afternoon.

The Dam Bar is located on Cave Gulch Rd. across from Kim's Marina on Cave Bay.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the bar.

In video shared with MTN, firefighters on the scene could be seen using axes or other tools trying to gain access to what appears to be an attic area above the bar's front door.

This is a developing story. MTN has reporters headed to the area and will updated you when we know more.

