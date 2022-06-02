Daniel Bruno of Lewis and Clark County receives 'Detention Officer of the Year'

HELENA — Lewis and Clark Detention Officer Corporal Daniel Bruno was awarded the honor from Montana Sheriff’s and Peace Officer Association award.

Corporal Bruno’s nominators say it was due to his basic core values.

"His number one core value, I would say, is probably compassion. He goes around the jail, and if somebody needs a few minutes to deescalate, he will talk to them, and he will help them through whatever crisis they're going through," said Sgt. Claire Swain with the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

As CPL. Bruno reflects on his career, he says he began in corrections searching for camaraderie.

"I spent eight years of my life serving in the United States Marine Corps, and I'm a combat veteran when I came home. I just was kind of missing that brotherhood that Sister-Hood and the detention center and the Sheriff's Office is a way to capture that back in my life,” said CPL. Bruno.

Corporal. Bruno was given the award from MSPOA Past President Wynn Meehan, who started his law enforcement career at the Lewis and Clark Detention Center on June 3rd, 1996.

"For me to be walking out of my career after all these years, it's cool to be able to be here and recognize one of Leo's guys where I where I started many moons ago," said Meehan.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is hiring and you can apply here.