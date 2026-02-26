Early February fatal motorcycle crash details released

HELENA — Wednesday evening, the Montana Highway Patrol released the report of a fatal motorcycle crash that happened earlier this month.

On February 6, 2026, a 26-year-old male from Clancy was traveling southbound on north Benton Avenue on his motorcycle at a high rate of speed when the rider attempted a lane change and lost control.

The motorcycle struck the curb, and the rider was ejected into a street sign and a tree. According to the report, the rider was wearing a helmet.

He was later transported to Billings Clinic and pronounced deceased on February 14, 2026.