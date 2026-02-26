Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHelena News

Actions

Early February fatal motorcycle crash details released

Posted

HELENA — Wednesday evening, the Montana Highway Patrol released the report of a fatal motorcycle crash that happened earlier this month.

On February 6, 2026, a 26-year-old male from Clancy was traveling southbound on north Benton Avenue on his motorcycle at a high rate of speed when the rider attempted a lane change and lost control.

The motorcycle struck the curb, and the rider was ejected into a street sign and a tree. According to the report, the rider was wearing a helmet.

He was later transported to Billings Clinic and pronounced deceased on February 14, 2026.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader