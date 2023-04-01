ExplorationWorks asks for help in locating “Chef-Bot-5000 robots”

HELENA — ExplorationWorks is asking for the public’s help locating their missing “Chef-Bot-5000 robots” which were slated to debut on April 1st.

According to the children’s science museum, the Chef-Bot-5000s may be in the downtown Helena area and around ExplorationWorks. Kids and their families are encouraged to call 406-603- 4135 if they see a Chef-Bot-5000. People can also post pictures on ExplorationWorks social media.

Spotted something unusual in downtown Helena on April 1st. @ExWorksMT is asking for the public's help in reporting the location of these "robots". pic.twitter.com/5abUxY6mBT — John Riley MTN (@MTJohnRiley) April 1, 2023

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins issued an April 1st statement regarding the situation, revealing there are ten Chef-Bot-5000s in total.

More information about the April 1st Chef-Bot-5000 situation can be found on ExplorationWorks’ website. Click here to watch Mayor Wilmot Collins's full remarks.

