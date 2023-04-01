Watch Now
ExplorationWorks asks for help in locating “Chef-Bot-5000 robots”

MTN News
Posted at 9:29 AM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 11:59:47-04

HELENA — ExplorationWorks is asking for the public’s help locating their missing “Chef-Bot-5000 robots” which were slated to debut on April 1st.

According to the children’s science museum, the Chef-Bot-5000s may be in the downtown Helena area and around ExplorationWorks. Kids and their families are encouraged to call 406-603- 4135 if they see a Chef-Bot-5000. People can also post pictures on ExplorationWorks social media.

Chef-bot-5000

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins issued an April 1st statement regarding the situation, revealing there are ten Chef-Bot-5000s in total.

Chef Bot wanted poster

More information about the April 1st Chef-Bot-5000 situation can be found on ExplorationWorks’ website. Click here to watch Mayor Wilmot Collins's full remarks.

