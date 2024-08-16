Family Promise hosting back-to-school clothing swap and resource fair

HELENA — Helena area students head back to school in less than two weeks and that means parents face back-to-school shopping bills.

According to banking giant Capital One the average household is projected to spend around $918 on back-to-school shopping.

Inflation is driving increased costs to families, with 67 percent reporting higher prices on items needed for students.

The report adds that nearly 40 percent will have to reduce spending in others to afford.

One of the biggest costs is clothing and accessories for students. Capital One estimates families will shell out around $257 to outfit kids for school.

In Helena, there is help for families looking to stretch their budgets.

On Saturday, August 17, Family Promise is hosting a back-to-school clothing swap at First Christian Church.

Family Promise is a non-profit that helps families facing homelessness.

Between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., the community is welcome to visit Family Promise to drop off and browse gently used clothing, shoes, and other items for kids sized newborn to 20.

Family Promise will also have items like highchairs, strollers, pack-and-plays, and playpens. The organization cannot accept car seats and cribs.

The event and all items are free. Madison Stewart, Family Promise admin says this event and an upcoming back-to-school resource fair is a way for Family Promise to give back to the community for the support they receive.

"As we know things are getting way too expensive and kids grow like crazy," says Stewart, "So keeping up with clothes is something that is difficult for families to do now. And this is our way of offering an alternative to buying clothes for the new school year."

Family Promise is also hosting a back-to-school resource fair next Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Families will be able to browse clothes, work to line up bus service for their children, and get updated vaccinations from PureView Health.

Family Promise is located at 311 Power St. in downtown Helena.

