Fire in Helena Valley destroys garage, crews save residence

HELENA — At approximately 2:15 p.m. firefighters responded to a garage that was on fire on Heather Drive in the Helena valley. Shortly thereafter, reports came in that the entire garage and at least one vehicle on the property were engulfed in flames.

East Valley Fire Chief Dave Sammons said the side of the home on the property caught fire but was quickly put out.

Sammons noted though it is only March, fire season is already here in Montana.

Medical personnel was also called to the scene to treat a person for smoke inhalation. One firefighter also rolled an ankle while responding to the fire, but was able to walk out on their own power.

It is not clear how the fire was started.

Responding agencies included: East Valley Fire, East Helena Fire, Eastgate Fire, Helena Fire Department, York Fire, West Valley Fire, Montana City FIre, Tri-Lakes Fire, DNRC, the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office and St. Peter's Ambulance.

This marks the second structure fire in the Helena area in a week after several families were displaced by an apartment fire in East Helena.

More details will be added to this story as they become available.