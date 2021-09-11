Update: Fire reported in South Hills/Nob Hill area

HELENA — Update 4:45 p.m. - Residents that live on Saddle Drive and Sonoma Drive by Nob Hill are under voluntary evacuations.

Crews on the ground say the situation has improved greatly. Personnel will continue to work the fire and ensure the protection of nearby structures.

People are again asked to avoid the area so that the responding units may access the fire.

Update 4:15 p.m. - Ground crews are being assisted by a helicopter that is dumping water on the fire.

Montana Highway Patrol has set up a roadblock on Saddle Drive by Touchmark and are turning all vehicles around.

Individuals that live in the immediate area are reporting to MTN that they have been advised to evacuate.

Multiple agencies are responding to a fire reported in the South Hills/Nob Hill area.

People should avoid this area so that the responding units may access the fire.

Lewis and Clark County / City of Helena 911 Center ask that people do not call 911 about the fire unless their property or life is immediately threatened.

