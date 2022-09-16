Florence Crittenton celebrates with Helena community at "Support Our Girls" night

HELENA — Florence Crittenton hosted its “Support Our Girls” fundraiser in support of women of all ages in the community Thursday night.

The fundraiser was held at Green Meadow Country Club and kicked off at 5:30 p.m.

Florence Crittenton's executive director Carrie Krepps said the initial idea behind the event over a decade ago was to raise money for nursing bras, but now it's blossomed into something much larger thanks to the Helena community.

"We had a lot of new moms kind of like, I was talking about tonight, and they get a need for nursing bras of all things. And this board member sent out an email to all the other board members and some of her friends and just titled it, 'Support Our Girls,'" said Krepps. "Well, because this community is amazing. It's just taken off, and it's taken a life of its own, and today it's a really great fundraiser for us. And it really helps us bring some of those, what we call general fundraising dollars. So, those are the things that can help us literally buy whatever is the most current need."

Krepps told MTN that in previous years, the event brings in anywhere between $20,000 and $30,000 and is a very important fundraiser for the organization and the families they help.

"It really does make a huge impact and especially when we're coming off of those summer months where fundraising isn't typically quite as active. And where we do typically get some more enhanced costs with moms starting schools, starting jobs, there are some costs that tend to tick up during the fall," said Krepps.

The final donation total from the auction is not available yet, but this story will be updated when the total becomes available.