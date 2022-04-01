HELENA — The Former Felon's Ball begins on Saturday with three separate events in Helena. Miller's Crossing, The Western, and The Rialto will offer patrons drag performances to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and fundraise for Big Sky Pride.

The event got its name after the statute that outlawed same-sex relationships in Montana was struck down, according to event organizers.

The coronavirus pandemic canceled last year's Ball due to high COVID-19 positive cases. Performers are eager to celebrate their authentic selves.

"Pride is not just in June and July wherever it is celebrated in your areas. This is why we must carry pride at all times," said Levi Vogan, a drag performer.

During the Former Felon's Ball, the Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana will have drag performances.

Vogan, otherwise known as Christina Drake, says the event is a creative outlet.

"Drag is really whatever you want it to be its self-expression, its freedom, its art, its captivating, its fun. I have been doing it for about ten years now," said Vogan.

Vogan says having events that embrace the LGBTQIA community, such as the Former Felon's Ball and drag performances, can impact people's lives positively.

"You don't know who you are helping, you don't know who you are touching, and even if you don't have people come up to you telling you those stories, there is definitely someone there being affected in a positive way just by you being there," said Vogan.

The Former Felons Ball begins at 7:30 p.m. on April 2 and is open to ages 18 and up.

