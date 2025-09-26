GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - Glacier National Park is known for its natural beauty, but on Thursday afternoon, it focused on something different — its annual naturalization ceremony, where 15 people from around the world became American citizens.

“We welcome you as citizens to the United States of America. Congratulations to each and every one of you, we are thrilled to have you here,” said Deb Sullivan, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Watch to learn more from some of Montana's newest residents:

Glacier National Park hosts annual naturalization ceremony

One of the new citizens is Jorge Cristoffanini, originally from Chile, who has been waiting for this moment for nearly 20 years.

“It’s been a hard, long, arduous process, so I’m happy it ended with a happy ending,” Cristoffanini said.

When he moved to Montana in 2021, he fell in love with Glacier — making the setting of the ceremony even more meaningful.

“It’s like a dream come true, Glacier Park is one of my favorite places in the world, if not the most, so it's very special to have this journey end here," Cristoffanini said.

Although the process was difficult for him, it was worth it.

“Nothing that you value comes easy, so I am happy to overcome all of the difficulties and be here today,” Cristoffanini said.

For Merdy Williams, originally from the Philippines, it is the right to vote that excites her most about her citizenship.

“It's a big deal for me because I can finally vote here and that's one thing — it's really amazing, that at least I can participate here,” Williams told MTN.

With a large crowd of family and friends, Williams was thankful for their support in this next step.

“It's a big help for me and they are very proud that I am a new citizen of the United States,” she said.

Once the Naturalization Oath was said and U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Montana Kathleen L. DeSoto ended the ceremony, 15 people have now permanently found their new home.