'Greater Helena Gives' kicks off Thursday

Posted at 4:12 PM, May 05, 2022
HELENA — Thursday marks the beginning of the Helena Area Community Foundation's (HACF) Greater Helena Gives campaign (GHG). The campaign serves as the largest online charitable event in Lewis and Clark County and serves as an opportunity philanthropically celebrate the Helena community.

In 2021, Greater Helena Gives raised $208,511 for 89 nonprofit organizations from 1011 donors, breaking the event's records and expectations.

The event runs from 6 p.m. on May 5 until 6 p.m. on May 6 and more information on how to donate can be found on the Greater Helena Gives website.

