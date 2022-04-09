Helena art exhibit gives 6,000 dollars to Ukraine crisis fund

HELENA — The 1+1=1 Art Gallery in Helena held their 7th annual Young Voices Exhibit, where the kids in their education programs are the show's artists.

Gallery Owner Maureen Shaughnessy says that the children are given 25 percent of the earnings of the show, and chose where the other 75 percent of the exhibit's proceeds will go, and they unanimously decided to give at least 6,000 dollars to CARE's Humanitarian Crisis Fund for those displaced in the Ukraine crisis.

"I am so proud of them," said Shaughnessy.

MTN News

The 25 art students chose what will go in the show, they wrote their own artist statements and prepared for 3 weeks for the event.

MTN News

For 11-year-old Winona, Schmidt art brings her comfort.

"It makes me like happy that I can put my emotions into something and be able to see like what I feel and think back to it and that even if I do my best like if I'm not doing my best work, somebody else might like it, and it might even make them want to do something," said Schmidt.

MTN News

9-year-old Kila Bachofner says having her friends flee a war-torn country like Afghanistan made her want to give to the Ukraine crisis fund.

"My best friends had to move here from Afghanistan, so I got inspired by him to do Ukraine, and it makes me feel really good," said Bachofner.

Madeline Schnittgen, 11-year-old, says giving to those in crisis means a lot to her.

"It honestly feels great to make a difference in humanity by helping those in need in Ukraine," said Schnittgen.

For 10-year-old Cerys Harrington is eager to help people.

"Well, it means a lot to me because no one deserves war or anything like that. So I think that it might help people,"

To find out how to get involved in art classes with 1+1=1, you can visit their website.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News