Helena business donates more than 100 lunches to healthcare workers

HELENA — On Wednesday, Savor and Graze Montana offered 100 nurses free lunches as a thank you for being on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“Part of our business model as a whole is being community involved and so we were just thinking of a way since COVID kind of did, it's resurgence, that we could give back to the people that are really on the frontlines of all of this, and so we partnered with one of our vendors and we came up with this and it worked out perfectly,” said Alexis Julian the owner of Savor and Graze Montana.

She says her business model was founded to be able to offer Helena residents a healthier option for food.

“With Savor and Graze was just to create something outside of the norm of what was being offered and I guess continuing to do that because we love what we do,” said Julian.

Through the donation of over 100 meal boxes, Julian says that the increases in COVID-19 cases for the past few months brought her to donate to healthcare workers.

“I mean we're watching it unfold every single day and I think we heard a lot that it wasn't going to affect Montana and we are seeing that it is an even smaller areas like Helena and so seeing them even today was wonderful,” said Julian.

And through her donation, she brightened not just her day but others.

“It feels incredible the generosity and I guess, great I'm grateful that we're able to do it but then again, it is like a lot of people in the community that support us on a regular basis that is allowing us to be able to do that,” said Julian

