Helena, Capital High graduation to be held outside at Nelson Stadium

HELENA — Graduation for Helena High and Capital High School seniors will take place at Nelson Stadium on Saturday June 4th.

Helena High's graduation begins at 8 a.m and Capital High School’s graduation will begin at 11 a.m.

But if there is the possibility of severe weather especially lightning, ceremonies will be moved indoors to the Carroll College PE Center.

Tickets are not required for ceremonies at Nelson Stadium, but if graduation is moved indoors only parents and family members with tickets will be able to enter the PE Center.

Students have been given tickets and are asked to bring them with them just incase.

Attendees should make sure they have are prepared for a variety of weather if the ceremony is outdoors that includes sunscreen, rain jackets and an umbrella.

Helena High: 8 a.m., Nelson Stadium on the Carroll College campus, 1601 N. Benton Ave.

HHS Live Stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKclgFm6Y1E [youtube.com]

Capital High: 11 a.m., Nelson Stadium on the Carroll College campus, 1601 N. Benton Ave.

CHS Live Stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBY643V51JA [youtube.com]

