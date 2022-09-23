Helena carousel to close indefinitely

HELENA — Helena's Great Northern Carousel announced it will close indefinitely.

According to a post on Facebook and the carousel's website, the carousel will close on Sunday, September 25.

Carousel management says they have been continuously understaffed.

As part of the closure the carousel will not schedule any future parties, however, previously scheduled parties through October 9 will be honored.

The carousel first opened in 2002.

It has temporarily closed on occasion in the past. In 2019 it closed for several months for renovations and remodeling. It was also closed in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic.

