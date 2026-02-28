Helena Christian girls win back-to-back state titles

HELENA — When the final buzzer sounded at the Montana Christian Athletic Association State Basketball Tournament Saturday, Helena Christian had officially gone back to back.

The Rams defeated Great Falls Homeschool 49-45 Saturday at St. Patrick’s Academy to claim their second MCAA state title in as many seasons.

“What’s special about this group is, I think, the love that they have for each other,” said Rams head coach Bethany Brownlee. “They love each other, and they work really hard with each other. We have a really good culture. They all know that their role is valued on the team. They don’t have anybody that’s more important than anybody else. And so, they all just were really willing to buckle down and work hard and do what they needed to do to win state.”

Helena Christian’s players told MTN that their bonds as teammates are what set this year’s team apart.

“We value relationships over basketball,” said senior point guard Kaylin Canney. “And I think that’s something that not everybody values. And like, just knowing that outside of basketball I can go to any of them with anything, and they’ll help me through it. And it’s the friendship aspect that comes first that’s so special about this group.”

When the Rams won last year’s state title, it was the program’s first championship in 15 years. But to do it twice in a row carried extra meaning for the program’s seniors.

“We haven’t been in the championship game for a while for our program,” said senior forward Mikayle Glass. “So, it wasn’t just like a big thing last year to win. But to be back to back is just so much more meaningful.”