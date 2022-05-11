Helena City-County celebrates motor vehicle expansion

HELENA — On Wednesday, May 1!, Helena City and Lewis and Clark County officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the expansion of the motor vehicle division.

The motor vehicle division inside of the City-County building is now equipped with 8 windows instead of 4, to meet the needs of the growing population of Helena.

"Our population growth in the last 40 years has doubled, and all of the vehicles. Not just motor vehicles you are looking at the toys too, and at points of time, there have been 70 people waiting in line. So we have made improvements like an online presence that shows the traffic load of the lobby," said Jim McCormick, Lewis and Clark County Commission Chairman.

The additional windows were paid for by taxpayers and American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Lewis and Clark County Treasurer Amy Reeves says the new expansion has been in motion since 2020, and was completed in March 2022.

"The customers have told us there is a need and we were looking at the options we had to have all the needs come into play. We hired 4 new additional staff to man the windows we have, and hired new staff to help in the office. And we had a lot of change over to boot, and so we have been training and constantly going through job interviews and making sure we are set," said Reeves.

