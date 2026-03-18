HELENA — The annual "Community Bowl Fest" took place last Sunday at The Bray. More than 120 members of the community were on hand at the Frances Senska Center for Education and Engagement to take part in the community fundraiser supporting Helena Food Share and their Empty Bowls event, which is set to take place on April 16 at the Helena Civic Center.

(WATCH: Helena community makes handcrafted bowls to support Helena Food Share)

Helena community makes handcrafted bowls to support Helena Food Share

"The Bray is really pleased to be in our fourth year of partnership with Helena Food Share, helping them support an incredible community resource," said Stephanie Seguin, the Director of Education at the Archie Bray Foundation. "What's wonderful is that we get to invite and collaborate with the Helena Community—who really showed up today."

The three-hour event saw people of all ages and skill levels handcraft bowls for a good cause.

Seguin stated, "We have people coming out that are young, old,—we have families, individuals, people have come for a half-hour—people have stayed for the whole three hours."

Regarding the history surrounding the community event, Helena Food Share Communications Director Patty White added, "Empty Bowl started about four years with Helena Food Share but many years before that with another organization in town, and when we started it—the Archie Bray and other day artist from the Clay Arts Guild and Mud Hole, they came out and said we want to build bowls for this event, and a couple of years ago, the people at Archie Bray said, 'Hey, let's get the community involved!' And it just fits so perfectly with this event to get the community involved in making the bowls."

As for the big event set for April 16, White indicated that, "It's a great time to come together with community, get a bowl, grab a bite to eat with food that's donated from restaurants around town."

More information on Empty Bowls Helena can be found on the Helena Food Share website.