Helena Farmers' Market slated to return Saturday

MTN News
Posted at 5:46 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 20:25:31-04

HELENA — After taking a reprieve last year as a result of COVID-19 restrictions the Helena Farmers' Market will return on Saturday.

Farmers' Market Manager Kris Peterson told MTN though the market is returning, it will look a little different compared to years past.

Due to low staffing, the market will be confined to Fuller Avenue between both Womens and Hill parks to start, vendors that normally take up larger spots will be condensed and masks will be required for patrons, vendors, and market staff. Despite the changes, Peterson says everyone affiliated with the market is excited to get the market back and hopes it will look more normal in the future.

"Oh no, we're actually probably even more excited than normal," said Peterson with a small grin. "We're going to start a little smaller than we normally would and just gradually work our way, hopefully back to both blocks being full force by the end of the season."

The Helena Farmers' Market will open Saturday, May 1 at 9 a.m.

